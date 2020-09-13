6,400 Shares in Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Immunic by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth $1,531,000. 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Immunic stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. Immunic has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $248.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.77.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.28). Equities analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Manfred Groeppel sold 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $82,377.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Vitt sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $92,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMUX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Immunic from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Immunic from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.14.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

