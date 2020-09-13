New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $77,000 Stock Position in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Hallmark Financial Services worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 919,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 392,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 77,943 shares in the last quarter. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

HALL stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.39. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.73 million for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HALL shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Hallmark Financial Services Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.