17,900 Shares in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Park City Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Park City Group by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Park City Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Park City Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Park City Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,560,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. 29.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Park City Group stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.53 and a beta of 1.65. Park City Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

