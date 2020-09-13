New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $39,000 Stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 69.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,503 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 13,443 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 264,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 37,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Shares of Olympic Steel stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $122.27 million, a P/E ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.67.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20. Olympic Steel had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.