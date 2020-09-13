OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 294.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in OncoCyte were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OCX. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $628,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 27,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter.

OCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital lowered shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.75 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

In other news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews acquired 40,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,642.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders bought a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $73,850 over the last ninety days.

Shares of OCX opened at $1.31 on Friday. OncoCyte Corp has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.51.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

