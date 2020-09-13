PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Athene were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Athene by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Athene by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 563,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Athene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,225,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Athene by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $35.76 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $50.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.59. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Athene’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

