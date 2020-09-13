PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 167 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,004,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 232,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,397,000 after buying an additional 20,572 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 54,033 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $816,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.53. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $100.12 and a 1 year high of $100.98.

