New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Penn Virginia worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

PVAC stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.82. Penn Virginia Co. has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $37.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.31 million, a PE ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 3.81.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 20.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn Virginia Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

