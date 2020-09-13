New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) by 65.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 59,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hertz Global were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HTZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hertz Global by 12.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 17,779 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the first quarter worth $65,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 2,689.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 726,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 700,630 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 362.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 147,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 115,676 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 67.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

Hertz Global stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.86). Hertz Global had a negative return on equity of 38.47% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Hertz Global from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Hertz Global Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

