New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes Position in Cohbar Inc (OTCMKTS:CWBR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Cohbar Inc (OTCMKTS:CWBR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Cohbar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new stake in shares of Cohbar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWBR opened at $1.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84. Cohbar Inc has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.25.

Cohbar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03).

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular disease, and neurodegenerative disease, such as Alzheimer's disease.

