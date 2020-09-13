New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) by 32.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 43,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in On Deck Capital were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ONDK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 76.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 229.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 163,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 113,476 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 1,244.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 27.6% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 192,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the period. 55.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ONDK opened at $1.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.69. On Deck Capital Inc has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 14.09 and a quick ratio of 14.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $1.04. The company had revenue of $80.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.57 million. On Deck Capital had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 15.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.97.

On Deck Capital Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

