PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,171 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBR. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 669,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 345,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 56.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.96.

NBR stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $245.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $167.50.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($26.40) by $11.95. The company had revenue of $535.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.71 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -78.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

