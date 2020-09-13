New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) by 90.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 29,880 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Scorpio Bulkers were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,916,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 84,011 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 124.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 6.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Bulkers stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Scorpio Bulkers Inc has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $77.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported ($3.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.78) by ($0.16). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 82.21%. The firm had revenue of $26.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scorpio Bulkers Inc will post -7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is currently 1.68%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SALT. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

