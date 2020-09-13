582 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 332.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,827,000 after buying an additional 455,631 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2,332.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 240,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 230,352 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,765,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 362,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 152,760 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,169,000.

NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $60.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.93. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $66.01.

