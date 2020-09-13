New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New $71,000 Investment in TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TELA opened at $15.93 on Friday. TELA Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $229.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 24.71 and a current ratio of 25.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TELA Bio will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

TELA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TELA Bio from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TELA Bio from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TELA Bio from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of TELA Bio from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELA Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

