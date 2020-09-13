PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,778,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,862 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth $13,106,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 229.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 643,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 448,141 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 728.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 318,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 280,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 244,191 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXRT stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $52.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.04.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.88). NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 62.17%. On average, analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.82%.

NXRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

