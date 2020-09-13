Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) Holdings Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CENX. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 97.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 74,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 15,298 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 71,117 shares during the period. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CENX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Century Aluminum Co has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $11.33. The company has a market cap of $857.27 million, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.93.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $285.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Century Aluminum Co will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Aluminum news, EVP John E. Hoerner sold 11,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $116,838.43. Also, EVP John E. Hoerner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $90,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,084 shares of company stock worth $2,287,047 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

