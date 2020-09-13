PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 1,012.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,011,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,707,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 25,299 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 354,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eleanor Ramos bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ashleigh Palmer bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $35,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,565,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,919,214. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,349 shares of company stock valued at $149,672 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRVB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Provention Bio from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $12.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.33 million, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 3.56. Provention Bio Inc has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provention Bio Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

