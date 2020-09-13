Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) fell 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.77. 1,558,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 1,006,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $848.90 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 212.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,855,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,549 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 112.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,628,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,710,000 after buying an additional 862,478 shares during the period. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at $7,547,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 60.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,875,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after buying an additional 709,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at $5,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

