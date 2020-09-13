Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) were down 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.95 and last traded at $24.97. Approximately 572,939 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 567,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SKY shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Skyline from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Skyline from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Skyline from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skyline from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Skyline by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline by 60.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,187,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,235,000 after purchasing an additional 827,697 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Skyline by 8.5% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,515,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after purchasing an additional 118,842 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline by 5.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,249,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,594,000 after purchasing an additional 69,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline by 3.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,408,000 after purchasing an additional 24,764 shares in the last quarter.

About Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

