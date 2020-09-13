Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) were down 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.95 and last traded at $24.97. Approximately 572,939 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 567,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.
A number of equities analysts have commented on SKY shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Skyline from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Skyline from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Skyline from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skyline from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.
Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.
About Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)
Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.
