SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Trading Down 5.7%

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)’s stock price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $10.72. 7,041,361 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 8,738,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SDC. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised SmileDirectClub from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%. The business had revenue of $107.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.78 million. Analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 53,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle Wailes purchased 20,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $153,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,029,260 shares of company stock valued at $16,347,556. 66.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDC. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 114.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 342.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.