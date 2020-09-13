GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Shares Down 5.4%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) fell 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.77 and last traded at $12.77. 691,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,931,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Several brokerages have commented on GOCO. Truist Financial began coverage on GoHealth in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays began coverage on GoHealth in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities began coverage on GoHealth in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on GoHealth in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

Get GoHealth alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.21 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace to enhance access to healthcare in the United States. The company, through its platform, offer various health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare special needs plans; and individual and family, dental, vision, and other related plans.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.