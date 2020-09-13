Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Trading Down 5.7%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) shares traded down 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.86 and last traded at $33.21. 1,904,083 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 1,355,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.84 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.18.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.76 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. Analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $2,067,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,655,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,794,049.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

