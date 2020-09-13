Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading Down 5.6%

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) shares traded down 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.84. 14,098,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 13,089,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99. The company has a market cap of $47.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.80.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Gevo had a negative net margin of 172.53% and a negative return on equity of 43.46%. The company had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that Gevo Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

