Eros International (NYSE:EROS) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS)’s stock price fell 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.58. 3,700,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 3,831,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eros International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $401.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74.

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.09 million during the quarter. Eros International had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 262.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eros International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,629,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Eros International by 35.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 71,317 shares in the last quarter. Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in Eros International during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Eros International during the second quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eros International by 23.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 12,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

About Eros International (NYSE:EROS)

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as Internet protocol television, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

