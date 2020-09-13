Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP)’s share price dropped 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 1,071,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 3,029,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

ADMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Dawson James downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61. The company has a market cap of $56.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 87.50% and a negative net margin of 170.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,575 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,876 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

