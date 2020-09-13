BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Trading Down 5.2%

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) shares dropped 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.70 and last traded at $35.01. Approximately 827,314 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 697,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.92.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.65.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $822.58 million, a PE ratio of -52.25 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.82. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $128.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 966.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 39.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 18.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $204,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

