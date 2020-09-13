KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Trading Down 5.2%

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) shares fell 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.52 and last traded at $15.77. 2,054,693 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 2,354,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on KAR. Northcoast Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Friday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 83.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.99.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.08 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000.

About KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

