Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) Trading Down 5.1%

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) dropped 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.33 and last traded at $16.56. Approximately 12,656,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 17,784,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 64.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

