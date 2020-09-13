Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s stock price dropped 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $5.98. Approximately 587,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,033,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.82.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $312.00 million, a PE ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.13. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Funko Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Funko by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 17,111 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Funko by 287.8% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 102,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 75,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Funko by 777.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,017,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 901,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 17.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 44,436 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 82.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,208,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

