Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s stock price dropped 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $5.98. Approximately 587,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,033,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.
FNKO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.82.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $312.00 million, a PE ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Funko by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 17,111 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Funko by 287.8% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 102,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 75,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Funko by 777.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,017,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 901,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 17.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 44,436 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 82.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,208,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.
About Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.
Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.