IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) dropped 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 1,421,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 7,905,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised IZEA Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $48.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 48.81% and a negative net margin of 62.98%. The company had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Murphy bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,572.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of IZEA Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.