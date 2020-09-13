Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Trading 5% Higher

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) shares traded up 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.33 and last traded at $63.94. 3,795,970 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 2,407,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rio Tinto from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.26.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter worth about $4,772,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 880,014 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,093,000 after acquiring an additional 47,094 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,286 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Company Profile (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.