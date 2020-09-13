S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Stock Price Up 5%

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)’s share price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.93. Approximately 104,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 38,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.
SANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $93.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30.
S&W Seed Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANW)
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.
