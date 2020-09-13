S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Stock Price Up 5%

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)’s share price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.93. Approximately 104,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 38,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

SANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $93.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in S&W Seed stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its position in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,271,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,402 shares during the quarter. S&W Seed comprises about 8.3% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned approximately 12.79% of S&W Seed worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&W Seed Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.