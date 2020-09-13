Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Trading 5% Higher

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) traded up 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.29. 209,128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 392,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Venator Materials from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Venator Materials from $1.40 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.33.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $232.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.80.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. Equities analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNTR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 9,195.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 44,047 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 64,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 10,303 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 56,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 195.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.