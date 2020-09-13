Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Trading 5.1% Higher

Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK)’s stock price traded up 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.22. 346,646 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 200,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Financial from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.23.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.10 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 5.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Columbia Financial news, CFO Dennis E. Gibney acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $46,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 55,572 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Columbia Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 546,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 43,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Columbia Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,788,000 after purchasing an additional 34,263 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Columbia Financial by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Columbia Financial by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 144,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

