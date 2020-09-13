Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Up 5.1%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) shot up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.81. 123,406 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 228,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

Several research firms recently commented on NRIX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.