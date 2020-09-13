Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) traded up 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.13. 190,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 213,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $62.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.89.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $108.77 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a positive return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 5.04%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 24,073 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA)

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

