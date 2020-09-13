Vale (NYSE:VALE) Shares Up 5.3%

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.67. 45,761,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 29,005,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

Several research firms have recently commented on VALE. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $16.30 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Vale from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Get Vale alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Vale had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vale SA will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,314,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,133,256 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,487,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,734,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201,438 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,370,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 298.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,107 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,623,000. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile (NYSE:VALE)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.