Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $166.22 and last traded at $161.19. Approximately 632,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 937,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.23.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Quidel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.65. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $201.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Strobeck purchased 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $166.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,216,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,043.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randall J. Steward sold 21,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.31, for a total transaction of $6,060,037.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,091.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 20,800 shares of company stock worth $4,270,515 and have sold 28,848 shares worth $8,058,196. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 261,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,616,000 after buying an additional 36,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Quidel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,726 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Quidel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Quidel by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

