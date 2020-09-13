Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) shares rose 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 449,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,010,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

NEPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39. The company has a market cap of $259.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.50 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 142.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.06%. Analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 37.2% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 18,436,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 55,807 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 72,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. 18.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

