MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Trading 5.4% Higher

MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) shares traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.11. 308,811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 455,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on MICT in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised MICT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $64.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.02.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, Director Jeffrey P. Bialos sold 20,000 shares of MICT stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $99,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shamian Moran Rachel Amran sold 18,000 shares of MICT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,424 shares of company stock valued at $271,072 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MICT stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.15% of MICT worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

MICT Company Profile (NASDAQ:MICT)

MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing devices comprising tablets and on-board-computers that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for challenging work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.

