GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Shares Up 5.3%

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) shot up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $86.40 and last traded at $84.33. 5,047,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 4,877,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.06.

GSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays cut shares of GSX Techedu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.65.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 400.30 and a beta of -0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.20.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). GSX Techedu had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 366.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in GSX Techedu by 35.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,199,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,845,000 after buying an additional 2,689,161 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,419,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,480,000 after purchasing an additional 522,104 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,071,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,631,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,873,000 after purchasing an additional 143,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,339,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,738,000 after purchasing an additional 331,177 shares in the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.