Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.86 and last traded at $32.71. 805,165 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 773,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.04.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LAZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.82.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $572.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.36 million. Lazard had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 17,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $549,182.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 250,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $2,610,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,552. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth about $633,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lazard by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,387,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,721,000 after buying an additional 338,890 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lazard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 208,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,969,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Lazard by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 444,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,722,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lazard (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

