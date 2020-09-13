BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading Up 6.4%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.28 and last traded at $65.13. Approximately 1,751,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,834,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BNTX shares. BofA Securities upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co boosted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Get BioNTech alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.72 and a 200-day moving average of $56.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.64.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.52 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 182.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 1,283.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,210,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472,629 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,612,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,548,000 after purchasing an additional 483,935 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,386,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,688,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,680,000. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.