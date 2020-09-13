CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Trading 5.4% Higher

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) shares traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.37. 1,671,546 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,798,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $0.90 to $1.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $1.50 to $2.20 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $607.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.10.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $314.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.53 million. On average, analysts predict that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 124,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $115,857.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 101.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Company Profile (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

