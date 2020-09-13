Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Shares Up 5.4%

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.43 and last traded at $11.32. 9,623,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 7,787,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UAA. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $5.00 to $9.91 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 17,431,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452,056 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,546,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 1,108,842 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,736,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,391,000 after buying an additional 1,061,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Under Armour by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after buying an additional 819,142 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,274,000. 32.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

