PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Trading Up 5.6%

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s stock price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.31. Approximately 3,248,301 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,969,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PDCE shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.98.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.37. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.21 million. Equities analysts expect that PDC Energy Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,017,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 579,858 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,283,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 882,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 39.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,006,465 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 282,586 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.