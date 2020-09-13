Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Ruhnn Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:RUHN) were up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.88. Approximately 77,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 222,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Several equities analysts have commented on RUHN shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ruhnn in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Ruhnn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ruhnn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Ruhnn alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02. The company has a market cap of $225.81 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ruhnn stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Ruhnn Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:RUHN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN)

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Ruhnn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruhnn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.