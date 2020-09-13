Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading 5.7% Higher

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) traded up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.32. 519,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,947,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10. The company has a market cap of $78.25 million, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 2.85.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 10,993.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 297,583 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 251.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 55,600 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth about $2,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.