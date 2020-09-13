WiseTech Global Ltd (ASX:WTC) Insider Sells A$4,592,531.75 in Stock

WiseTech Global Ltd (ASX:WTC) insider Richard White sold 163,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$28.15 ($20.11), for a total value of A$4,592,531.75 ($3,280,379.82).

Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Richard White sold 175,511 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$28.49 ($20.35), for a total value of A$5,000,308.39 ($3,571,648.85).

On Friday, June 26th, Richard White sold 206,439 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$22.02 ($15.73), for a total value of A$4,545,786.78 ($3,246,990.56).

On Monday, June 29th, Richard White sold 2,245,925 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$18.40 ($13.14), for a total value of A$41,325,020.00 ($29,517,871.43).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. WiseTech Global’s payout ratio is 5.96%.

About WiseTech Global

WiseTech Global Limited provides cloud-based software solutions to the logistics industry worldwide. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information. It primarily offers CargoWise One, a single-platform software solution to enhance the productivity and integration, automation, and communication with the supply chain.

